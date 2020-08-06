DC Investments Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

DC Investments Management LLC cut its stake in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,401 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 12,003 shares during the period. Hess comprises approximately 0.8% of DC Investments Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. DC Investments Management LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HES. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Hess by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Hess by 526.7% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 33,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 28,069 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Hess by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 127,339 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hess by 150.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 509,206 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,020,000 after purchasing an additional 305,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Hess by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 162,016 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,937 shares during the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $1,007,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $241,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HES traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $53.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,597,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,398,519. The firm has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.64. Hess Corp. has a 52-week low of $26.06 and a 52-week high of $74.11.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.22 million. Hess had a negative return on equity of 8.81% and a negative net margin of 58.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hess Corp. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup upgraded Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Hess from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Hess from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hess from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Hess has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.29.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

