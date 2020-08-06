DC Investments Management LLC Has $1.09 Million Stake in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR)

DC Investments Management LLC increased its position in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,444 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the quarter. Icon accounts for approximately 0.4% of DC Investments Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. DC Investments Management LLC’s holdings in Icon were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in Icon by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,041 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Icon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $319,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Icon in the 2nd quarter worth $273,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Icon by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Icon in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Icon alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ICLR shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Icon from $184.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Icon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. BofA Securities cut Icon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Icon from $181.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Icon from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.33.

ICLR traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $189.34. The company had a trading volume of 128,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,982. The business has a 50-day moving average of $174.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.23. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.86. Icon Plc has a 1 year low of $104.28 and a 1 year high of $199.83.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $620.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.31 million. Icon had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 12.03%. Research analysts forecast that Icon Plc will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Icon Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Icon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.