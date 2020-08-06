DC Investments Management LLC Invests $3.34 Million in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 79,890 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,341,000. Diamondback Energy makes up approximately 1.2% of DC Investments Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. DC Investments Management LLC owned 0.05% of Diamondback Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth $35,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 53.1% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 244.9% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 168.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. 96.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FANG traded down $0.90 on Thursday, hitting $40.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,696,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,625,954. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.45. Diamondback Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $105.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.16.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 81.81%. The business had revenue of $425.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.92 per share, for a total transaction of $84,456.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 53,930 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,395.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FANG shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.38.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

