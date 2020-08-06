DC Investments Management LLC Makes New Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,938 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $4,067,000. Netflix makes up 1.5% of DC Investments Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 65.0% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 57.1% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 325.0% during the first quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 85 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 688.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 71 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Raymond James cut shares of Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $415.00 to $480.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, BofA Securities reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $483.56.

In related news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 1,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.57, for a total value of $719,129.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,307,171.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 300 shares in the company, valued at $135,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 189,612 shares of company stock worth $90,145,458. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX traded up $6.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $509.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,713,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,047,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $483.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $411.17. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.28 and a 52 week high of $575.37. The company has a market capitalization of $224.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.94.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.