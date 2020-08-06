DC Investments Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,926 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,000. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals comprises 0.4% of DC Investments Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,597,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,221,664,000 after buying an additional 459,001 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 54.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,214,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $593,085,000 after purchasing an additional 428,361 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 406.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 194,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,198,000 after purchasing an additional 156,470 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 338.6% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 155,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,742,000 after buying an additional 119,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 390.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 149,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,592,000 after buying an additional 118,872 shares during the last quarter. 68.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director George L. Sing sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total value of $488,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 120,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,238,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 4,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $606.59, for a total value of $2,590,745.89. Insiders have sold 209,378 shares of company stock valued at $121,747,979 in the last three months. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $691.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cfra decreased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $557.00 to $549.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $615.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $584.14.

NASDAQ:REGN traded down $3.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $621.21. 660,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,240,707. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $626.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $522.06. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $271.37 and a one year high of $664.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $67.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.56.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $1.57. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 28.56%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.02 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

