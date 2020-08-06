DC Investments Management LLC Takes Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 61,145 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,974,000. Pioneer Natural Resources accounts for approximately 2.2% of DC Investments Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 141.7% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2,228.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 582 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $123.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $90.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.91.

In related news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total value of $809,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,106.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephanie D. Stewart sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total transaction of $66,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,764,943.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,090 shares of company stock worth $1,822,121 over the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PXD stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $102.36. 1,317,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,439,817. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 40.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.62. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $159.01.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business’s revenue was down 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.89%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

