DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. DCP Midstream had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.70%.

NYSE:DCP traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.44. 2,898,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,022,193. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 3.88. DCP Midstream has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $28.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DCP shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $24.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on DCP Midstream from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group upgraded DCP Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine cut DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut DCP Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.38.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics.

Read More: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.