DecentBet (DBET) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1,655.00

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded up 29.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 6th. One DecentBet token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. DecentBet has a market cap of $650,190.72 and approximately $1,655.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DecentBet has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001379 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00041185 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $586.34 or 0.04976545 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003260 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002201 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00051636 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00029968 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00013638 BTC.

DecentBet Profile

DBET is a token. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 tokens. DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DecentBet Token Trading

DecentBet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DecentBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

