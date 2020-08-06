DEEX (DEEX) Market Cap Achieves $489,369.31

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. Over the last week, DEEX has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. DEEX has a market capitalization of $489,369.31 and approximately $172,184.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEEX coin can now be bought for $0.0087 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002411 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000160 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000054 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DEEX Coin Profile

DEEX is a coin. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2017. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 coins and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 coins. The official website for DEEX is www.deex.exchange. DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DEEX

DEEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

