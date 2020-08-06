Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.30, Fidelity Earnings reports. Delphi Technologies had a positive return on equity of 37.95% and a negative net margin of 1.35%.

DLPH stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,534,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,031,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.38 and a beta of 2.64. Delphi Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $17.77.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DLPH shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Delphi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Delphi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Delphi Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Delphi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Delphi Technologies from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.22.

About Delphi Technologies

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

