Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Brenntag (FRA:BNR) a €47.00 Price Target

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) received a €47.00 ($52.81) target price from investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 12.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.50 ($71.35) price target on Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($67.42) target price on Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Warburg Research set a €59.00 ($66.29) target price on Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($61.80) target price on Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($49.44) target price on Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €52.47 ($58.95).

BNR stock opened at €54.00 ($60.67) on Thursday. Brenntag has a fifty-two week low of €43.06 ($48.38) and a fifty-two week high of €56.25 ($63.20). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €50.15 and a 200-day moving average of €44.47.

About Brenntag

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

