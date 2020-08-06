Deutsche Bank Raises Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target to $350.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $200.00 to $350.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.12% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Wayfair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $100.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of Wayfair in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $163.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wayfair has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.93.

NYSE W opened at $301.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.21 and a beta of 3.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $222.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.66. Wayfair has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $304.41.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $2.54. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.35) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wayfair will post -6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 1,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.20, for a total transaction of $263,040.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,760 shares in the company, valued at $18,237,912. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 3,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total transaction of $1,035,855.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,708,176.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,911 shares of company stock valued at $11,611,947. Corporate insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Wayfair by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

