Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €5.70 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) received a €5.70 ($6.40) price objective from research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 30.47% from the company’s current price.

LHA has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.00 ($11.24) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Monday, June 29th. UBS Group set a €5.85 ($6.57) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.10 ($6.85) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €5.44 ($6.11) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Lufthansa has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of €7.41 ($8.33).

LHA stock opened at €8.20 ($9.21) on Thursday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1-year low of €7.02 ($7.89) and a 1-year high of €17.95 ($20.17). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €8.79 and a 200-day moving average price of €10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.87.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

