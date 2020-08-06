Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Receives Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Diageo (NYSE:DEO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

DEO has been the topic of several other research reports. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Diageo to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Edward Jones lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Diageo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.50.

Shares of NYSE:DEO traded down $0.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $135.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,528. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.17 and a 200-day moving average of $142.11. Diageo has a 12 month low of $100.52 and a 12 month high of $176.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $79.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Diageo by 258.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in Diageo by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 7,500.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.99% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

