Dock Hits Market Capitalization of $12.72 Million (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. Dock has a total market capitalization of $12.72 million and approximately $12.81 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dock has traded 33.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dock token can currently be purchased for about $0.0210 or 0.00000177 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Fatbtc, Binance and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dock alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008458 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $239.24 or 0.02020557 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00083894 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00192168 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000900 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000172 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00110448 BTC.

About Dock

Dock was first traded on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 605,628,024 tokens. Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io. Dock’s official message board is medium.com/dock-io. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dock’s official website is dock.io.

Dock Token Trading

Dock can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Gate.io, Kucoin, CoinBene, Fatbtc and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.