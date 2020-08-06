Donald L. Hagan LLC Sells 1,647 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Donald L. Hagan LLC trimmed its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,647 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up about 13.7% of Donald L. Hagan LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $15,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,906,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,195,157,000 after buying an additional 729,531 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 14.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,136,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $946,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,253 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 52.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,877,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $922,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412,002 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,486,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $884,515,000 after purchasing an additional 153,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,737,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $816,226,000 after purchasing an additional 907,275 shares during the last quarter. 54.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Carol B. Tome bought 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $99.33 per share, with a total value of $1,003,233.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,865.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $145.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,418,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,915,047. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.94. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $1.06. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The business had revenue of $20.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.65.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

