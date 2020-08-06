Donald L. Hagan LLC Sells 3,777 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Donald L. Hagan LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,536 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,777 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 1.1% of Donald L. Hagan LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $32,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 238.0% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,455.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSCO traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,181,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,015,711. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.31 and its 200-day moving average is $44.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $201.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.96. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $53.36.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.53%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

