Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.48 EPS

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.48, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 16.41%.

NYSE:DFIN traded up $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $12.13. The stock had a trading volume of 829,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,028. The company has a market cap of $332.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.82. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $12.78.

Several analysts recently commented on DFIN shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service, technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

