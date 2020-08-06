Dorchester Minerals LP (NASDAQ:DMLP) Short Interest Update

Dorchester Minerals LP (NASDAQ:DMLP) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,200 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the July 15th total of 113,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

DMLP stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $11.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,606. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.57. Dorchester Minerals has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $21.46. The firm has a market cap of $392.92 million, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 9.06 and a current ratio of 9.06.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.48 million during the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 63.19%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2263 per share. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st.

In other Dorchester Minerals news, COO Bradley J. Ehrman purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $44,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Dorchester Minerals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 69,976 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in Dorchester Minerals by 9.6% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 12,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Towerpoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in Dorchester Minerals by 12.4% during the first quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 19,235 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in Dorchester Minerals by 4.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 57,775 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Dorchester Minerals by 3.5% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 89,523 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the period. 18.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Dorchester Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. The company's royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 574 counties and parishes in 25 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

