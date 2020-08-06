DubaiCoin (DBIX) Price Up 6.3% This Week

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0536 or 0.00000455 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. DubaiCoin has a total market cap of $228,496.57 and approximately $702.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00023370 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00014513 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00011788 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 128.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00024268 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00011435 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00004924 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000165 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

DubaiCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

