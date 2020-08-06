Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Shares Acquired by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 626,015 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Ducommun comprises about 2.0% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned approximately 5.36% of Ducommun worth $21,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DCO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Ducommun by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,319 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Ducommun by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Ducommun by 669.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ducommun by 331.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ducommun by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,893 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DCO shares. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Ducommun from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Ducommun in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Sidoti cut their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE DCO traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.33. 4,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,567. Ducommun Incorporated has a 52 week low of $16.27 and a 52 week high of $57.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $451.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.28.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $147.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.02 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 4.38%. As a group, analysts expect that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

