DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) Position Increased by Brooktree Capital Management

Brooktree Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,570 shares during the period. DXC Technology makes up about 3.2% of Brooktree Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Brooktree Capital Management owned approximately 0.08% of DXC Technology worth $3,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 116.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,563,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,604,000 after buying an additional 2,993,903 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 85.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,077,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,353,000 after buying an additional 2,792,685 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 32,273.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,044,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,684,000 after buying an additional 2,038,391 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 196.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,670,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,805,000 after buying an additional 1,106,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 129.3% during the first quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 1,348,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,588,000 after buying an additional 760,549 shares in the last quarter. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DXC traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.69. 2,815,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,880,804. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.35. DXC Technology Co has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $52.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.23. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.91% and a negative net margin of 27.42%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that DXC Technology Co will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DXC. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DXC Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.79.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

