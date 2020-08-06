Dxi Energy (OTCMKTS:DXIEF) Stock Price Down 16.7%

Dxi Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:DXIEF)’s stock price dropped 16.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.01 and last traded at $0.01, approximately 19,240 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 44,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.40.

Dxi Energy (OTCMKTS:DXIEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter.

Dxi Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DXIEF)

DXI Energy Inc acquires, explores for, and develops energy projects with a focus on oil and gas exploration in Canada and the United States. It holds interests in the Kokopelli project that covers an area of approximately 7,100 square miles with reserves of coal, oil shale, and natural gas located in Piceance Basin, Western Colorado; and Woodrush project consisting of 13,093 net acres situated in the Peace River Arch of British Columbia and Alberta.

