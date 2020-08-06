e-Gulden (EFL) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.41 Million

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded up 19% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. One e-Gulden coin can currently be bought for $0.0822 or 0.00000697 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. e-Gulden has a market cap of $1.41 million and approximately $8.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.18 or 0.00501551 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010794 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000874 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003319 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000350 BTC.

e-Gulden Profile

EFL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,960,960 coins and its circulating supply is 17,138,630 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org.

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

e-Gulden can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

