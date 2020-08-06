Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EMN. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth $4,954,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth $25,468,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 411,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,616,000 after buying an additional 48,479 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 42,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 105,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,349,000 after buying an additional 11,294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EMN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.78.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $72.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.78. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $34.44 and a fifty-two week high of $83.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.20). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 37.03%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

