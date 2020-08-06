Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. (NYSE:ETG) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. (NYSE:ETG) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,099,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,795 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. were worth $29,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,750,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,863,000 after purchasing an additional 186,021 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. during the 1st quarter worth about $15,973,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 773,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,246,000 after acquiring an additional 29,428 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. by 415.8% in the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 335,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 270,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. by 7.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 298,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 21,719 shares during the last quarter.

ETG opened at $15.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.64. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $19.07.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.07%.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

