EchoLink Price Tops $0.0015 on Major Exchanges (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 6th. EchoLink has a total market capitalization of $767,737.70 and approximately $61,633.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EchoLink has traded up 13.6% against the US dollar. One EchoLink token can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, LBank, Hotbit and Huobi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001379 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00041185 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $586.34 or 0.04976545 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003260 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002201 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00051636 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00029968 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00013638 BTC.

EchoLink Token Profile

EchoLink is a token. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo. EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1. The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info. The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EchoLink

EchoLink can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, LBank, Hotbit and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EchoLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

