Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Shares Purchased by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 226.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,137 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 75,709 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $7,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,827,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $81.67 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.42.

EW opened at $78.12 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a twelve month low of $51.51 and a twelve month high of $82.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.88.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The business had revenue of $925.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.90 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total value of $5,017,403.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,705,655.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $4,680,594.00. Insiders have sold 283,035 shares of company stock valued at $25,455,203 in the last ninety days. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

