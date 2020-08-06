Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Shares Purchased by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 196.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 570,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 378,242 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned approximately 0.09% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $39,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 39.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.5% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth about $25,827,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $83.33 to $76.67 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.42.

EW traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.40. 58,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,894,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.08. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a one year low of $51.51 and a one year high of $82.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.03, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.15.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.90 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Huimin Wang sold 591 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $41,370.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,565,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,372 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.94, for a total value of $1,186,889.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,440.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 283,035 shares of company stock worth $25,455,203 in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

