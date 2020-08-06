eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Stock Price Up 5.2%

eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN)’s stock price rose 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.84 and last traded at $10.75, approximately 229,859 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 167,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.22.

EGAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of eGain in a research report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of eGain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eGain from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of eGain from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

The company has a market cap of $319.27 million, a PE ratio of 63.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.86.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.41 million. eGain had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 19.86%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that eGain Corp will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other eGain news, Director Gunjan Sinha sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $230,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 916,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,552,310.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $50,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,663.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 35.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eGain by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of eGain by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of eGain by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of eGain by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of eGain by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 129,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

eGain Company Profile (NASDAQ:EGAN)

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

