eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Shares Acquired by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,779 shares during the period. eHealth accounts for approximately 1.6% of Redwood Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Redwood Investments LLC owned 0.73% of eHealth worth $18,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in eHealth by 271.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in eHealth in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in eHealth in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eHealth in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:EHTH traded up $4.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.60. 80,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,600,089. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a current ratio of 5.32. eHealth, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.71 and a 52-week high of $152.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.52.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $88.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.34 million. eHealth had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 13.74%. Equities research analysts expect that eHealth, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David K. Francis sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.35, for a total transaction of $3,283,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek N. Yung sold 6,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $652,146.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,346 shares in the company, valued at $5,178,823.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,444 shares of company stock worth $5,024,519. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EHTH. Raymond James decreased their price target on eHealth from $165.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered eHealth from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on eHealth from $138.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of eHealth in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. eHealth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.67.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

