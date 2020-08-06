Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) CFO Sells $5,256,900.00 in Stock

Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total transaction of $5,256,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,212,371.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

On Thursday, August 6th, Janesh Moorjani sold 165,791 shares of Elastic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.38, for a total transaction of $15,647,354.58.

NYSE ESTC traded down $3.22 on Thursday, reaching $91.51. The company had a trading volume of 565,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,335. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.96 and a beta of 0.94. Elastic NV has a fifty-two week low of $39.01 and a fifty-two week high of $99.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.15 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 34.65% and a negative net margin of 39.09%. Elastic’s quarterly revenue was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Elastic NV will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $70.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESTC. Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in Elastic during the first quarter valued at $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Elastic by 2,468.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Elastic during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Elastic by 30.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Elastic by 112.5% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

