Electrovaya (OTCMKTS:EFLVF) Shares Down 3.1%

Electrovaya Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFLVF)’s stock price fell 3.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.39, 18,755 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 67% from the average session volume of 56,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.21.

About Electrovaya (OTCMKTS:EFLVF)

Electrovaya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets lithium-ion based battery products in Canada, the United States, Germany, and internationally. It provides lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles (MHEVs) and other electric transportation applications, as well as for electric stationary storage and other battery markets.

