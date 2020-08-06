Emerald Crypto Price Hits $0.0076 (EMD)

Emerald Crypto (CURRENCY:EMD) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 6th. Over the last week, Emerald Crypto has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Emerald Crypto coin can currently be purchased for $0.0076 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Emerald Crypto has a market capitalization of $145,775.35 and $3.00 worth of Emerald Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Emerald Crypto alerts:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000332 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Emerald Crypto Coin Profile

Emerald Crypto (EMD) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 16th, 2013. Emerald Crypto’s total supply is 19,117,129 coins. The official website for Emerald Crypto is www.emeraldcrypto.de. Emerald Crypto’s official Twitter account is @Emerald_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Emerald Crypto

Emerald Crypto can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emerald Crypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emerald Crypto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emerald Crypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Emerald Crypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emerald Crypto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.