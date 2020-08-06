Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 91.00% and a negative net margin of 9.09%.

NASDAQ:ENDP traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,014,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,086,995. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.25. The company has a market capitalization of $802.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.51. Endo International has a twelve month low of $1.97 and a twelve month high of $7.10.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Endo International in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Endo International in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Endo International in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Endo International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Endo International in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.43.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

