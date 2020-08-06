Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Trading Down 5.4%

Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) dropped 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.73 and last traded at $1.75, approximately 1,266,096 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 1,567,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

UUUU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Energy Fuels from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Monday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UUUU. TCF National Bank acquired a new stake in Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Energy Fuels by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 25,716 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Energy Fuels by 110.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 204,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 107,566 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Energy Fuels by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,850,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 102,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 8,823 shares in the last quarter.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of uranium in the United States. It operates in two segments, Conventional Uranium and ISR Uranium. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch uranium recovery facility located in Wyoming; the Alta Mesa project located in Texas; and the White Mesa Mill located in Utah.

