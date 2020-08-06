EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Stock Position Raised by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 462,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. EnerSys makes up 2.7% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned 1.09% of EnerSys worth $29,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in EnerSys in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in EnerSys by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in EnerSys by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 640,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,930,000 after acquiring an additional 18,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENS traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.81. 8,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,341. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.99. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $35.21 and a 12 month high of $78.97.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $781.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.63 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ENS. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of EnerSys from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnerSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of EnerSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.33.

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

