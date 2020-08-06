Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Given “Buy” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 54.87% from the stock’s current price.

EPD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra decreased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.85.

NYSE EPD traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,688,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $39.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.61. Enterprise Products Partners has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $29.56.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Graham W. Bacon purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $197,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 26,461 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 13,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 14,602 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 97,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 17,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 77,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 29,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.78% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

