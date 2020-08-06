eosDAC Price Down 13.5% This Week (EOSDAC)

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. In the last week, eosDAC has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. eosDAC has a total market capitalization of $844,995.98 and approximately $29,551.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eosDAC token can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get eosDAC alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000413 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC Profile

eosDAC is a token. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 tokens. eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eosDAC’s official website is eosdac.io. eosDAC’s official message board is steemit.com/@eosdac.

Buying and Selling eosDAC

eosDAC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eosDAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eosDAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for eosDAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eosDAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.