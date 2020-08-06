EPAM Systems Inc Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.40 Per Share (NYSE:EPAM)

EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for EPAM Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 3rd. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.39.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $651.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.01 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $260.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $274.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.77.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $294.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.77. The firm has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 59.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.34. EPAM Systems has a 1 year low of $151.97 and a 1 year high of $295.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.87.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 2,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total transaction of $579,141.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,278. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,448 shares of company stock valued at $10,379,743. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in EPAM Systems by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,970,576 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $737,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,579 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in EPAM Systems by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,466,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $643,537,000 after purchasing an additional 894,171 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,162,706 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $215,868,000 after purchasing an additional 347,080 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in EPAM Systems by 163.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 522,399 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $96,987,000 after purchasing an additional 324,067 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in EPAM Systems by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 626,251 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $116,271,000 after purchasing an additional 208,349 shares during the period. 93.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.