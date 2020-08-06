Equal (EQL) Trading 129.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded up 11.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. Equal has a market capitalization of $508,662.25 and approximately $4,373.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Equal token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinExchange and Mercatox. Over the last seven days, Equal has traded up 129.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008476 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $237.12 or 0.02009447 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00085882 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00192654 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000901 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000172 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00110664 BTC.

Equal Profile

Equal was first traded on December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 331,244,650 tokens. The official message board for Equal is medium.com/@EqualToken. The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io. Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken. Equal’s official website is www.equaltoken.io.

Equal Token Trading

Equal can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), DDEX, IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Equal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

