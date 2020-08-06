Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) Director Nanci Caldwell Sells 683 Shares

Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) Director Nanci Caldwell sold 683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.55, for a total transaction of $538,579.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,272.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of EQIX traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $792.06. 254,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,199. The company has a market cap of $69.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.44. Equinix Inc has a fifty-two week low of $477.87 and a fifty-two week high of $799.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $726.97 and its 200-day moving average is $659.72.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($3.88). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 8.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix Inc will post 21.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $2.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.65%.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $584.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $754.00 to $883.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $704.00 to $782.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $725.00 to $861.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $790.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $771.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 71,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 12.9% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Equinix by 60.5% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the first quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Equinix by 1.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

