Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CCOEY)

CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR in a report released on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Goyal now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.78.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th.

Shares of CCOEY opened at $23.69 on Thursday. CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR has a 52 week low of $11.39 and a 52 week high of $23.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99 and a beta of -0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.19.

CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $263.37 million for the quarter.

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells package games and digital download content.

