Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August, 6th (ACAD, ACHC, ADS, ALV, APPS, ARNA, BMW, BNR, BOSS, CDAY)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, August 6th:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its price target reduced by SVB Leerink LLC from $56.00 to $52.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc alerts:

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $26.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €215.00 ($241.57) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Allianz (FRA:ALV) was given a €205.00 ($230.34) price target by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Allianz (FRA:ALV) was given a €205.00 ($230.34) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) had its target price boosted by Craig Hallum from $15.00 to $24.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) had its price target boosted by SVB Leerink LLC from $73.00 to $91.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) was given a €58.00 ($65.17) price target by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) was given a €47.00 ($52.81) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) was given a €25.00 ($28.09) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $78.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Continental (ETR:CON) was given a €89.00 ($100.00) price target by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Continental (ETR:CON) was given a €110.00 ($123.60) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AXA (EPA:CS) was given a €24.50 ($27.53) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its target price boosted by JMP Securities from $155.00 to $200.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA (ETR:CWC) was given a €113.00 ($126.97) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA (ETR:CWC) was given a €99.00 ($111.24) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Diageo (LON:DGE) was given a GBX 2,750 ($33.84) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $48.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $115.00 to $150.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) had its target price raised by JMP Securities from $67.00 to $144.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $82.00 to $86.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) had its target price raised by SVB Leerink LLC from $56.00 to $64.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $65.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €79.00 ($88.76) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $200.00 to $300.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $202.00 to $275.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its price target increased by SVB Leerink LLC from $465.00 to $496.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ING Groep (AMS:INGA) was given a €8.00 ($8.99) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Krones (ETR:KRN) was given a €62.00 ($69.66) target price by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) was given a €5.70 ($6.40) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) was given a €110.00 ($123.60) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target trimmed by Cowen Inc from $65.00 to $60.00. Cowen Inc currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $132.00 to $290.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its target price boosted by SVB Leerink LLC from $140.00 to $165.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc from $28.00 to $32.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc from $31.00 to $37.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $525.00 to $626.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its target price raised by Benchmark Co. from $180.00 to $185.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

S&T (ETR:SANT) was given a €27.50 ($30.90) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Siemens (FRA:SIE) was given a €124.00 ($139.33) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) had its target price boosted by SVB Leerink LLC from $51.00 to $60.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) had its target price boosted by Roth Capital from $60.00 to $75.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $50.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $140.00 to $165.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $120.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $90.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $77.00 to $90.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) had its target price increased by SVB Leerink LLC from $13.00 to $14.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) had its target price lowered by SVB Leerink LLC from $65.00 to $56.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) was given a €68.00 ($76.40) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $165.00 to $210.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its target price lowered by Cowen Inc from $70.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $57.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $11.00 to $12.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $13.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.