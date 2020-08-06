Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) Shares Bought by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 33.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,858 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $6,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 61.2% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1,714.8% in the first quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 47,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,392,000 after purchasing an additional 44,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 111.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ESS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $290.54.

ESS opened at $217.37 on Thursday. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $175.81 and a 52 week high of $334.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.86. The firm has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.36. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 41.70%. The business had revenue of $392.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $2.0775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $8.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.11%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

