EverGreenCoin Trading Up 7.4% Over Last Week (EGC)

EverGreenCoin (CURRENCY:EGC) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. One EverGreenCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0435 or 0.00000366 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EverGreenCoin has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. EverGreenCoin has a total market cap of $625,478.93 and $20.00 worth of EverGreenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.43 or 0.00863268 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00035628 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $137.99 or 0.01162985 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00010384 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00139196 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11,829.45 or 0.99700377 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00007128 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00112853 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EverGreenCoin Coin Profile

EverGreenCoin (EGC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2015. EverGreenCoin’s total supply is 14,385,937 coins. The Reddit community for EverGreenCoin is /r/EverGreenCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EverGreenCoin’s official Twitter account is @EverGreenCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EverGreenCoin is evergreencoin.org.

EverGreenCoin Coin Trading

EverGreenCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverGreenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EverGreenCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EverGreenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

