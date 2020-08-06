Everipedia 1-Day Volume Tops $921,138.00 (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 6th. One Everipedia token can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, BigONE, OTCBTC and Bitfinex. Everipedia has a market capitalization of $18.28 million and approximately $921,138.00 worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Everipedia has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008438 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $238.66 or 0.02011445 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00082091 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00192982 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000905 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000172 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00110696 BTC.

Everipedia Token Profile

Everipedia’s genesis date was July 14th, 2018. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,012,426,917 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,402,820,807 tokens. The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Everipedia

Everipedia can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, Upbit, OTCBTC, Bancor Network, BigONE and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

