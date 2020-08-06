Exantas Capital Corp (NYSE:XAN) Short Interest Down 21.2% in July

Exantas Capital Corp (NYSE:XAN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the July 15th total of 2,080,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XAN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exantas Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. ValuEngine cut Exantas Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities cut their target price on Exantas Capital from $13.00 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut Exantas Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th.

Get Exantas Capital alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exantas Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $2,657,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exantas Capital in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exantas Capital in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exantas Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Exantas Capital by 559.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 11,744 shares in the last quarter. 68.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XAN stock opened at $2.52 on Thursday. Exantas Capital has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $12.51. The company has a quick ratio of 270.63, a current ratio of 270.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.30. The stock has a market cap of $80.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.33.

Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.07). Exantas Capital had a negative net margin of 274.26% and a positive return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $14.90 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exantas Capital will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

About Exantas Capital

Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans and commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments related to commercial real estate (CRE), commercial mortgage-backed securities, and CRE equity investments.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Exantas Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exantas Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.