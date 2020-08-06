Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) VP Steven J. Murray Sells 20,460 Shares

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) VP Steven J. Murray sold 20,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.30, for a total value of $1,683,858.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,999. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.61. 171,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,830. Exponent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.03 and a 1 year high of $84.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.35 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.00.

Get Exponent alerts:

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 19.87%. The business had revenue of $87.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.11 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is 49.67%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Sidoti upped their price objective on Exponent from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exponent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Exponent by 1,333.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in Exponent by 41.7% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Exponent during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exponent during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Exponent by 51.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.