Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) Shares Up 5.2%

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) shot up 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.79 and last traded at $12.72, 2,067,060 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 27% from the average session volume of 2,835,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.09.

STAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Extended Stay America from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Extended Stay America from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.90.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.33 and a 200-day moving average of $10.86.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $266.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.16 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 20,000 shares of Extended Stay America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.81 per share, with a total value of $216,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 140,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,112.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin A. Henry sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $92,905.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,829.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Extended Stay America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Extended Stay America during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 73.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Extended Stay America in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 96.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY)

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

